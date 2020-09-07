Misbah should choose between head coach and chief selector’s role: Zaheer Abbas

A few former players feel that Misbah should be relieved of one of the two key positions. (Source: File)

Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas has advised the national team’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq to relinquish one responsibility if he wants to succeed in his job.

“I would never accept two major positions because it takes a toll on you. Professional cricket is not an easy sport. I think Misbah himself will need to think about it and take the right decision. Because at the end of the day no one wants to listen to excuses,” Zaheer told Cricket Baaz.

The majestic batsman also expressed his reservations over the performance of the team on the recent England tour, pointing out that only bad teams lose a Test after taking a big first innings lead.

“Pakistan gifted the first Test to England and in that match our weaknesses were exposed by England. So in Tests we continue to struggle to find the right combination and players.”

“But it is good to see the team fighting hard in the T20 series and winning the last match. Losing the second match after scoring 195 runs surprised me because no matter how the pitch or what team such targets should be defended successfully.”

Zaheer said he found Haider Ali to be a brave and courageous batsman but it would tantamount to spoiling him by comparing him to any other big players.

“That would be a mistake making comparisons because he still has a long way to go. I don’t like it even when people compare Babar Azam to others. Let every player be and play his own game and add pressure on him.”

2021 T20 World Cup preparations on track: Misbah

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-Haq has brushed aside concerns over preparations for 2021 World T20, assuring he would have a strong pool to pick the best 15 from for the event to be held in India.

He also made it clear that the team management had roles for senior players Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik in their plans for the World Cup and they would not be discarded.

“Babar is powerful and takes his own decisions and we are not trying to dominate him we are trying to empower him.

“I know having remained captain myself how important it is to give authority to a captain who can only learn after taking decisions and don’t forget any captain can make mistakes on a day,” Misbah said.

Describing the tour of England as one with positives, Misbah admitted that he and the team had regrets that they didn’t win the Test series 1-0 and the T20 series by 2-0.

“Overall, it was a very important tour because of the Covid-19 situation and it was also important for World and English cricket and if I summarise it obviously regret is there as a team and coach that results didn’t go in our favour.”

Misbah said they had enough time to groom the youngsters with the seniors for the World Cup.

“The cricket we are playing in T20 cricket I think we are going towards on the right track gaining firepower. We need to show more consistency. We have a young lot of bowlers. We have invested correctly.

“Results are not desired ones but overall the process I am satisfied with.”

Misbah also said when he took over, Pakistan was already on a losing streak in T20 cricket due to the dip in form of performers like Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali and said disappointment is natural when you don’t get desired results as a player and coach.

