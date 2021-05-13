Yuzvendra Chahal’s parents test positive for Covid-19, father admitted to hospital with severe symptoms

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s parents have tested positive for coronavirus, his wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma said on her official Instagram account. Yuzvendra’s father, KK Chahal, who is an advocate, has been admitted to a hospital with ‘severe symptoms’. His mother Sunita Devi is being treated at home.

Warning everyone to stay safe after witnessing ‘the worst’ during the visit to the hospital, Dhanashree said that it has been a difficult experience for herself and her family over the last two months. “April-May. It’s been really tough and emotionally challenging for me. At first, my mother and brother tested positive. I was in the IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them time to time. It’s really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they have recovered,” Dhanashree said in her Instagram story.

“But I lost my aunt and very close uncle due to Covid and its complications,” she added. “And now my parents in law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father-in-law is admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home. I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I am taking all the precautions but… Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family,” she wrote.

Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League 2021 before the tournament was suspended on May 4, Chahal was accompanied by Dhanashree in the bio-bubble as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) permitted players to travel with their families.

Chahal has not been named in the 20-man squad for England tour, which includes the World Test Championship final.