Tuesday, December 22, 2020
‘She’ll be the match you’ll always come back to’: Yuzvendra Chahal receives congratulations on his wedding

Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on Tuesday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 22, 2020 10:21:46 pm
chahal marriageYuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on Tuesday. (Twitter/Yuzvendra Chahal)

As Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on Tuesday, there were wishes conveyed to the couple on social media. The couple made the announcement about their wedding on their social media handles with some photos of the ceremony.

The BCCI handle was one of the first to tweet.

“No matter how many matches you go to, she’ll be the match you’ll always come back to. Congratulations,” tweeted former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer.

Chahal and Dhanashree Verma reportedly tied the knot at a resort in Gurugram on Tuesday.

Australia win pink-ball Test by eight wickets, take 1-0 series lead against India
Advertisement

