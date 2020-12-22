‘She’ll be the match you’ll always come back to’: Yuzvendra Chahal receives congratulations on his wedding

As Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on Tuesday, there were wishes conveyed to the couple on social media. The couple made the announcement about their wedding on their social media handles with some photos of the ceremony.
22.12.20 💍
We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond! pic.twitter.com/h7k3G3QrYx
— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 22, 2020
The BCCI handle was one of the first to tweet.
Congratulations @yuzi_chahal wish you guys all the happiness.. God bless you both pic.twitter.com/1Nk4bzXPDw
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 22, 2020
Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness 🙏🙏 https://t.co/Xstzkpez4j
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2020
“No matter how many matches you go to, she’ll be the match you’ll always come back to. Congratulations,” tweeted former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer.
No matter how many matches you go to, she’ll be the match you’ll always come back to. Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree :) https://t.co/RbnEdSeCPq
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 22, 2020
Congratulations to Yuzvendra Chahal, he got married today. pic.twitter.com/p9eCtUVuWo
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 22, 2020
Chahal and Dhanashree Verma reportedly tied the knot at a resort in Gurugram on Tuesday.
