‘She’ll be the match you’ll always come back to’: Yuzvendra Chahal receives congratulations on his wedding

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on Tuesday. (Twitter/Yuzvendra Chahal)

As Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on Tuesday, there were wishes conveyed to the couple on social media. The couple made the announcement about their wedding on their social media handles with some photos of the ceremony.

22.12.20 💍 We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond! pic.twitter.com/h7k3G3QrYx — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 22, 2020

The BCCI handle was one of the first to tweet.

“No matter how many matches you go to, she’ll be the match you’ll always come back to. Congratulations,” tweeted former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer.

No matter how many matches you go to, she’ll be the match you’ll always come back to. Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree :) https://t.co/RbnEdSeCPq — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 22, 2020

Congratulations to Yuzvendra Chahal, he got married today. pic.twitter.com/p9eCtUVuWo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 22, 2020

Chahal and Dhanashree Verma reportedly tied the knot at a resort in Gurugram on Tuesday.

