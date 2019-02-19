Big thing to play under my first captain MS Dhoni, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has time and again shown different aspects of his nature. He is someone who gets frustrated when things not going his way on the field, lets out a chuckle when a batsman gets lucky and does not shy away from having a laugh with his teammates. The spinner refers to senior members of the team as ‘bhaiya’ or ‘bhai’ – be it in an informal setting or during official interactions. He spoke about the camarady he enjoys with the most senior member in the squad, MS Dhoni, in a recent interview.

The wrist spinner stated he is motivated by multiple senior players in the side. “Whenever I feel something, I always talk to the senior players — Virat (Kohli) bhaiya, Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai, Rohit (Sharma) bhaiya, Shikhar (Dhawan) bhaiya. They always help me. When Virat bhaiya is not there, I always [speak to] Rohit bhaiya and ask him what to do and what not to do. Mahi bhai and I play PUBG together sometimes (laughs). Seven-eight people play PUBG for two hours. We go for dinners, [have] fun. It’s a big thing to play under Mahi bhai. He was my first captain. Whenever we need help in bowling, Kuldeep (Yadav) and I always ask him,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Despite referring to himself as a ‘shy’ kind of person, he said the change in personality is because of the ‘Chahal TV’ segment he does for BCCI. In the videos, the spinner conduct informal and casual interviews of teammates. He has interviewed Smriti Mandhana, Virat Kohli, the entire team, and almost MS Dhoni.

“I am a shy type of guy. (I’ve become) more confident after doing Chahal TV — I randomly started taking interviews in the bus. Maine waise hi kar diya ki ‘Chahal TV’ pe aapka swagat hai’. Logon ko kaafi pasand aaya, kyunki yeh kaafi hatke hai. Masti bhi kar sakte hain aur cricket ke baare mein bhi pooch sakte hain [I just started saying ‘You’re welcome to ‘Chahal TV’ and people quite liked it because this was unique. We have fun while talking about cricket]’,” says the 28-year-old.

Chahal is a fan of tattoos and he has an anchor and compass, of Shiva and yet another of his zodiac sign, Leo. “I see [the tattoos] when I feel low,” he said.

His choice of favourite actor from the Bollywood industry came as no surprise. “The guy (Ranveer Singh) is very bindaas. He never hides what he wants to do. I love his films,” adds Chahal.

With World Cup around 100 days away, Chahal is excited for what will be his first. “I’m very excited as it will be my first World Cup. In the 50-over format we have the best team. There will be a lot of pressure, as the whole country wants the Cup. But it’s our job to tackle the pressure,” Chahal says.