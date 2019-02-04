WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal fails to chase down MS Dhoni for appearance on ‘Chahal TV’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s chat show on the official website of BCCI, ‘Chahal TV’ has gained much popularity since its first episode. From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, several Indian cricketers have already made an appearance on the show. But one name that continues to remain absent is that of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. On Sunday, after winning the 5th ODI against New Zealand in Wellington, Chahal tried to get the keeper-batsman on his show.

Advertising

In a video uploaded on the social media, the leg-spinner was chasing after the 37-year old at the Westpac Stadium. But despite his age, the Indian batsman ran at full speed to evade the bowler. Chahal gave Dhoni a chase, but he was no match to his speed. Dhoni, after creating a big difference, was also seen giving a wave goodbye to Chahal.

Later, it was the stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma who made an appearance on the show. During the interview, Chahal, who was the top scorer for India in the 4th ODI with 18 runs, tried to promote himself up India’s batting order. In response to Chahal, Sharma said: “When it comes to batting, our team only thinks till No. 10. We don’t care who comes to bat at no. 11, like you,” Sharma joked. “But yeah, I would like to say, Chahal was our top scorer in the previous match which we lost. But I want you to be the top scorer in a match which we win.”

Chahal asked if he could be allowed to come up the order since Virat Kohli has been rested. To this, Sharma said, “I’ll speak to Ravi Shastri and we will make you bat at No. 3 in the T20Is. Lockie Ferguson will come at you with full speed, remember.”

“Peanuts for me, 150 is just peanuts,” Chahal said prompting a laugh from Sharma.

WATCH: Hitman @ImRo45‘s guest appearance on Chahal TV 😁😁 Why does Rohit want to give @yuzi_chahal a batting promotion? – by @RajalArora Find out here 👉👉👉 https://t.co/3T5E4KDGEx pic.twitter.com/iI9IZmkoV1 — BCCI (@BCCI) 3 February 2019

Later, in the chat show, the Bharat Army, a loyal fanbase of Indian cricket, came to dedicate a song to the bowler. The troop performed the song, while Chahal was seen dancing to the track.

MUST WATCH: Meet the bunch that support #TeamIndia everywhere they go. Say Hello to The Bharat Army – by @RajalArora P.S. Let us know how you find Bharat Army’s original “Chahal TV soundtrack” 🎼🎙️😎 – @yuzi_chahal 🕺🕺 Full Video here ▶️▶️ https://t.co/qbFQXa3Xuv pic.twitter.com/f8Xvl5m4tV — BCCI (@BCCI) 4 February 2019

India won the ODI series 4-1. The men in blue will now play a 3-match T20I series starting from Wednesday.