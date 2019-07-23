Yuzvendra Chahal turns 29: ‘Have the best birthday G.O.A.T’

Yuzvendra Chahal turned 29 on Tuesday and wishes have been pouring in for the leg-spinner throughout the day. However, some of those wished have been hilarious, especially those from his teammates in the Indian team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted a video on social media highlighting all his ‘goofy’ moments of his Chahal TV. “Happy Birthday goofy. Reliving some of the best Yuzi moments from our very own Chahal TV,” the BCCI’s Instagram handle posted along with a short video clip.”

Wishing goof ball @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday 🎂🎂

Here’s a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV 😁😆🤣 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xBI3BxgUl6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2019

Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal .

Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain! pic.twitter.com/DJUuTtSfhM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2019

Chahal has taken 130 wickets for India across all formats and has cemented his place in the limited-overs team as a frontline spinner.