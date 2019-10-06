‘Quinny bhai aapse na ho paayega’: Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Quinton de Kock

Yuzvendra Chahal might not be part of the India Test squad currently taking on South Africa, but he is making sure to be making his presence felt from the sidelines of the series.

On Saturday, a photo showing De Kock lying on the ground was shared many times by users on social media. De Kock’s pose reminded fans of the pose which Chahal had struck during India’s World Cup match against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Chahal, who had not being playing in the match, was seen in a very relaxed pose outside the boundary line on that occasion.

Quiny bhai aapse na ho paayega 🤣😛😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/gCaNKftUr1 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 5, 2019

Chahal, who is currently playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, wasted little time before sharing the picture of De Kock’s pose with a humorous caption: “Quinny bhai aapse na ho paayega (This is not for you).”

South Africa collapsed on Day 5 on Sunday, losing to India by 203 runs. De Kock was bowled for a duck by Mohammed Shami, four of Shami’s five victims on the day who were bowled out.