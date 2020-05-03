Miss being called tilli: Yuzvendra Chahal rues MS Dhoni’s absence behind the wickets

MS Dhoni last played for India in July, 2019. (Source: File/Screengrab) MS Dhoni last played for India in July, 2019. (Source: File/Screengrab)

With IPL 2020 suspended for an indefinite period, MS Dhoni’s comeback to cricket after a hiatus of almost ten months has been put on hold. His absence on the field has not just been felt by fans but teammates too as Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to post a throwback picture with the 38-year-old on Sunday.

Dhoni has been on a self-imposed sabbatical from cricket ever since India’s exit from the World Cup in July last year. Since then he hasn’t played any competitive cricket, but he did join Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) training camp in early March.

Dhoni has always been the ‘Captain Cool’ and his unparalleled decision-making from behind the stumps is known to all. The stumps mic has often shown how the former India captain loves to engage in playful taunts while keeping the wickets.

“Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend,” captioned Chahal sharing a selfie with Dhoni.

Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!! 🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iWGz6E11Pw — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 3, 2020

Because of the lack of involvement with the national team, former legends like K Srikkanth, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev believe that it’s getting increasingly difficult for the Jharkhand dasher to make an international return. Even his former teammate, Harbhajan Singh, believes that the wicketkeeper-batsman may have already played his last match for India.

On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal previously said that the lockdown has been getting on his nerves and he misses bowling a lot. He even went on to say, “I can’t take this anymore, can’t stay at home for longer now. These days of staying at home will suffice for the next three years now.”

