‘Extremely difficult to bowl to him’: Yuzvendra Chahal describes why this Indian batter is tough to crack

India bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has described what makes Suryakumar Yadav such a dangerous proposition to bowl to, as a wrist spinner. The Indian skipper, who was struggling for form before the start of the T20I series, has found himself back among the runs again after two back-to-back fifties.

The vein of form that SKY finds himself in is a welcome proposition for an Indian team that is looking ominous in their batting department right as the ICC T20 World Cup at home beckons.

“When he is in form, it’s extremely difficult to bowl to him. I will talk as a wrist-spinner. When he plays the sweep and you keep the deep fielder towards square leg, the midwicket is empty, he can hit in the gap when you bowl the googly, and he gets a boundary there,” he said.