‘Extremely difficult to bowl to him’: Yuzvendra Chahal describes why this Indian batter is tough to crack

India bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has described what makes Suryakumar Yadav such a dangerous proposition to bowl to, as a wrist spinner. The Indian skipper, who was struggling for form before the start of the T20I series, has found himself back among the runs again after two back-to-back fifties.
The vein of form that SKY finds himself in is a welcome proposition for an Indian team that is looking ominous in their batting department right as the ICC T20 World Cup at home beckons.
Chahal spoke about trying to plan for Suryakumar and setting a field for him.
“When he is in form, it’s extremely difficult to bowl to him. I will talk as a wrist-spinner. When he plays the sweep and you keep the deep fielder towards square leg, the midwicket is empty, he can hit in the gap when you bowl the googly, and he gets a boundary there,” he said.
Chahal then spoke about how his sweeping and his ability to hit over cover meant that he was always happy to allow Surya to rotate strike and bowl to his partner during the IPL.
“When you move the fielder towards midwicket, he hits straight and over cover. It’s said that it’s most difficult to bowl to a batter who sweeps and plays over cover well, and he is that batter. Many times when I used to bowl to him, I felt I should give him a single and attack the other batter,” Chahal observed.
In the Star Sports studio after the game, former India wicketkeeper and batter Parthiv Patel also spoke about Surya getting his confidence back because of how he was playing a certain shot.
“The Supla shot we talk about, he is playing that shot naturally now. Earlier, he was going in search of that shot because he didn’t have runs behind him. If he had to hit the same ball over cover, he can do that as well. However, if he hit a six over fine leg, it means instinct took over,” Parthiv observed.
