Yuzvendra Chahal’s spin can get Steve Smith out: Harbhajan Singh

Yuzendra Chahal with Virat Kohli in the second ODI against Australia. (AP)

Harbhajan Singh, the former India spinner, said India can dismiss Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith in the final ODI of the ongoing three-match series by deploying a spin-heavy attack.

Smith, who was crucial in Australia’s series win last week, slammed two consecutive hundreds in the first two ODIs in Sydney. His double tons helped Australia reach mammoth totals of 376 and 389 respectively.

With India’s bowling attack under scrutiny and Smith’s devastating form, hitting 25 boundaries and six sixes, Harbhajan has devised a plan to get rid of the 31-year-old batsman early.

The veteran bowler suggested that deploying a spin-heavy attack against Smith might lead to his dismissal easily. “I would like to see Smith batting against spinners,” Harbhajan told India Today.

“You know, Yuzvendra Chahal or maybe Kuldeep Yadav coming in, in the side. They both bowling in tandem and bowl 7-8 overs of spin when Smith comes in. Steve Smith is someone who likes pace on the bat if you take that away from him for some time that might be the key point to get him out,” he added.

Harbhajan also had a piece of advice for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been out of form so far.

“I don’t see anything wrong going with Chahal. It’s the conditions, it’s purely the different conditions what they get in Australia and what they were getting in UAE,” he said.

“It’s just as Virat said, Australians know their wicket better than others and they are taking their chances against him [Chahal]. So, my advice to Chahal would be to keep working harder on his game and bowl a little bit slower in the air if possible and you might see some turn on the wicket.”

After conceding the series, India will be back in action in the third ODI against Australia, which is scheduled to be held on December 2 in Canberra.

