Yuzvendra Chahal says ‘can stay out for three years’ once lockdown is lifted

The coronavirus-forced lockdown is now getting into India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s nerves, so much so that he says he can do with staying away from home for three years once it is lifted.

India is currently under a three-week lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and given the situation, it is set to be extended for another two weeks.

“I will get lock-downed from my home, I will not come back to my home. I can’t take this anymore, can’t stay at home for longer now. These days of staying at home will suffice for the next three years now,” Chahal said during a chat with a television cricket presenter.

The cricketers, who would have been playing the IPL had it not been for the unprecedented global health crisis, are instead confined to their homes for more than a fortnight.

India leg-spinner Chahal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, is struggling to come to terms with the lack of activity.

“I will live in a nearby hotel but will not stay at home, that’s it for me now, can’t bear anymore lockdown days.”

In the absence of sporting action, Chahal has been busy on social media platforms.

“I am going to the ground, I really want to bowl. When there is a lot of cricket to play we say ‘there is so much going on’ but we start missing it when there is no action.

“I miss bowling, I am what I am because of cricket only. I will surely go and bowl at least a ball on the day lockdown gets over,” he said.

Sporting action has come to a standstill owing to the pandemic that has so far claimed more than 100,000 lives across the world while infecting millions.

