India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal records joint-best bowling figures in Australia

Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday became only the second Indian bowler to pick up a 6-wicket haul in ODIs in Australia. Facing off against Australia in the third ODI at MCG, the 28-year-old recorded figures of 6/42 in his 10 overs. Apart from him, the only other Indian to get six wickets in the 50-overs format in Australia was Ajit Agar, who coincidentally had recorded the exact same figures at the same ground 15 years ago.

Chahal’s 6/42 is also the joint best bowling figures in the ODIs in Australia, along with Agarkar. It is also the 6th best bowling figure in ODIs by an Indian bowler. He also achieved the distinction of becoming the first spinner to take six wickets in an ODI in Australia.

The leg-spinner, who replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the team line-up, dismissed Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja in his first over. Two overs later, Chahal set up Marcus Stoinis for a catch at slip and got his third wicket in the match.

(To be updated…)