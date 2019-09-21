Yuzvendra Chahal alleges he was cropped out of photo, Rohit Sharma’s wife replies with hilarious comment

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal drew some laughs on Saturday after engaging in some banter with Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram. After Sajdeh posted a photo of their family, with the caption ‘Reunited’, Chahal chipped in with a comment revealing that he had been cropped from the photo.

“Why u cropped me Bhabhi,” Chahal commented on the photo, following up with a slew of emojis. “Your coolness was taking over the picture,” Sajdeh replied to the comment.

Fans enjoyed the banter between the two. Several comments called Chahal the ‘third wheel’ in the matter. “Because you were being kabab mein haddi,” one fan commented.

Rohit Sharma is one of the India players Chahal is closest to. Chahal calls Rohit as Rohitaaa Sharma, he had once revealed.

Chahal and Ritika Sajdeh have been involved in banter on social media in the past as well.

“Miss you Rohitaaaa sharaaammmaaa,” Chahal had once commented on a post. Sajdeh had replied to that comment by saying, “he’s mine now.”

“Happiest birthday @yuzi_chahal ! I’m sure you miss @ImRo45 today but I’ll have him back to you in no time,” she tweeted to him in July last year.