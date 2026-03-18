‘It’s been six months’: Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on quitting alcohol ahead of IPL 2026 return

Out-of-favour India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal opened up on overcoming his issues with consuming alcohol while ruing a missed shot at winning an IPL title in 2025 with the Punjab Kings.

The leg-spinner had been part of an IPL-winning side in 2013 with the Mumbai Indians, but has never featured in a victorious XI despite featuring in three finals with three different teams since. Chahal represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2016 final which they lost to the SunRisers Hyderabad. Representing Rajasthan Royals, Chahal had ended up on the losing side during the 2022 final against Gujarat Titans.

Moving to the Punjab Kings last year, Chahal came close to breaking the drought before falling at the final hurdle against his former side, SRH. Under the inspired captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS had made only their second final in 17 years before they finished agonisingly short in the final against RCB by six runs. Chahal lamented the absence of Punjab’s strike pacer, Marco Jansen, in the final, insisting that the South Africa star would have made a difference had he not been travelling for the World Test Championship final.