Yuzvendra Chahal named in India A squad for four day matches against South Africa A

Yuzvendra Chahal has been included in the 16-member India A squad that will play two four-day games against South Africa A. Barring Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant, the squad is similar to the one that recently went on a tour to England. Shreyas Iyer has been named captain.

Aside from Chahal, Iyer and Axar Patel are the new additions to the team. Axar has been named only for the first match while Shahbaz Nadeem will take his place in the second. Vijay Shankar has been excluded from the setup. Iyer will also lead the India A team that later play a quadrangular series against South African A and Australia A.

Chahal played for India in their ODI and T20I series against England in July with rather unsatisfactory returns. He managed just one wicket in the T20I series and two in the ODIs.

Chahal has become an integral part of the Indian limited overs set up over the past two years but is yet to break into the Test squad. His fellow wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, however, made a case for himself with his performances in the England limited overs series. Kuldeep picked five wickets in the three T20I matches and nine in the ODIs.

India A squad for four-day games against South Africa A

Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, K.S. Bharat (wk), Axar Patel (1st four-day game)/S. Nadeem (2nd four-day game), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav, Rajneesh Gurbani, Navdeep Saini, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Siraj

Squads for quadrangular series

India A: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, R Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Sanju Samson (wk), Mayank Markande, K. Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Mavi, Khaleel Ahmed

India ‘B’: Manish Pandey (c), Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Jayant Yadav, D.A. Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini

