Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav reveal worst dancer, worst hairstyle in Team India

The Indian cricket team is currently locked in a T20 battle against the West Indies in a three-match series. While the men in blue won the first match in Hyderabad, the Windies came back hard to beat the hosts in the second encounter. However, before the high-octane clash in Mumbai on Wednesday, the BCCI shared a video of a fun-filled rapid-fire with Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal on their official social media handle.

Here is the excerpt from the interview:

Rohit: What do you like the most about Hyderabad?

Chahal: Veg-biryani.

Kuldeep: The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium because I made by T20I debut for KKR.

Rohit: Who is the worst dancer in the team?

Chahal, Kuldeep (in unison): Shivam Dube.

Rohit: Who has the worst hairstyle in the team?

Chahal: Mohammed Shami.

Kuldeep: Bharat Arun (laughs).

Rohit: Name one batsman that you will not want to bowl to?

Chahal: You (Rohit Sharma).

Kuldeep: Suryakumar Yadav.

Later the two of them also did a mimicry act.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli had expressed his unhappiness over the Indian team’s performance in the field in the 2nd T20I.

“If you field like that, no total is good enough. With the ball we were good, the first four overs. But if you drop chances, it’s going to cost you. Fielding is something – we need to be more brave. We knew the pitch is going to help spinners, so we thought why not Shivam go up and attack the spinner. That was the plan, worked very well.”

