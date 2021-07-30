Yuzvendra Chahal, K Gowtham test positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

Yuzvendra Chahal, the India leg-spinner, and Krishnappa Gowtham, the all-rounder, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after the pair were reported to be in close contact with Krunal Pandya, who had tested positive on Tuesday.

According to the BCCI sources, the three players who have so far returned a positive test – Krunal, Chahal, and Gowtham – have been placed in isolation for 10 days as per the government guidelines of Sri Lanka.

The players who are staying back are Krunal’s brother Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, and Ishan Kishan.

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw will travel to England from Lanka and they will be tested on the day they fly. The six other players who were identified as close contacts of Krunal earlier have also been instructed to stay back in Colombo. Meanwhile, the rest of the Team India contingent, after testing negative for Covid-19, have already left Sri Lanka to return back home after the conclusion of the T20I series on Thursday.

After winning the ODI series 2-1 earlier, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side lost the T20I series 1-2 after Sri Lanka won the third contest by seven wickets.