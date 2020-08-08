‘We said yes’: Yuzvendra Chahal shares pictures from Roka ceremony with Dhanushree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanushree Verma at their roka ceremony Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanushree Verma at their roka ceremony

Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma made their relationship official on Saturday, as the Indian leg-spinner shared pictures from the Roka ceremony.

Donned in traditional attires, Chahal wrote, “We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony.”

View this post on Instagram We said “Yes” along with our families❤️ #rokaceremony A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Aug 8, 2020 at 3:45am PDT

A digital content creator, Dhanushree describes herself as ‘Doctor, Choreographer, YouTuber, and the founder of Dhanashree Verma Company’ on her official Instagram account. She had even taught Chahal a dance routine, a video of which she shared last month.

Wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity soon after Chahal shared happy photos from the occassion.

Congrats brother. Wish both of you well 😇 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 8, 2020

Congratulations guys! Personal advise to Yuzi from the Kings: Surrender to the Queen, otherwise checkmate only! 😋 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 8, 2020

Chahal has made 52 ODI appearances and 42 T20I appearances for India so far and is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format of the game, with 55 dismissals to his name.

The spinner would next be seen in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to be played in the UAE. The tournament will be played from September 19-November 10 and it will run for a total of 53 days.

