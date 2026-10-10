Just install bowling machine: Chahal on flat surfaces having nothing for bowlers

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the latest to raise his voice on the flat pitches served up for the India vs West Indies series, saying these surfaces provide no assistance to the bowlers. This was after India posted 249/5 on the Ranchi pitch which was chased down by the West Indies with a little under 2 overs to spare in the 2nd T20I.

“On such wickets, there’s nothing for the bowlers. When the ball gets old, there’s dew, the ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the grounds are getting smaller. We’ve seen this in the IPL as well, with 260 being chased in 19 overs. In this game too, 250 got chased down easily in 18.3 overs,” Chahal said on JioStar.