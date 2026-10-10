Just install bowling machine: Chahal on flat surfaces having nothing for bowlers

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India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the latest to raise his voice on the flat pitches served up for the India vs West Indies series, saying these surfaces provide no assistance to the bowlers. This was after India posted 249/5 on the Ranchi pitch which was chased down by the West Indies with a little under 2 overs to spare in the 2nd T20I.
“On such wickets, there’s nothing for the bowlers. When the ball gets old, there’s dew, the ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the grounds are getting smaller. We’ve seen this in the IPL as well, with 260 being chased in 19 overs. In this game too, 250 got chased down easily in 18.3 overs,” Chahal said on JioStar.
“So, what should bowlers do? What is the use of their skill? I feel for them, because I am a bowler too and when I bowl in the IPL, on small grounds with flat wickets, you have an Impact Player as well. Earlier, when the Impact Player rule was not there, you used to see 50 runs in six overs, and 170-180 was a fighting total. But these days, 70-80 runs are scored in the first six overs, and the game is done there itself. So, either you have to have something for the bowlers in the wicket, or else just install a bowling machine,” he added.
In the match, West Indies skipper Shai Hope led from the front with a belligerent 45-ball 102 as the West Indies pulled off a record chase to humble India by six wickets and level the five-match series at 1-1. Hope, who remained unbeaten after hitting nine sixes and six fours, was well supported by Sherfane Rutherford, who smashed 84 in 37 balls. The West Indies chased down India’s total of 249/5 in 18.3 overs.
Earlier, opener Sanju Samson blazed away to a 41-ball 82 as India amassed a big total after being sent into bat. India were served well by Ishan Kishan’s 22-ball 43, skipper Shreyas Iyer’s 18-ball 40 and Tilak Varma’s 18-ball 44. Roston Chase was the best West Indies bowler on the night, returning with impressive figures of 3/24 in 4 overs.
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