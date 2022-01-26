Yuvraj Singh, wife Hazel blessed with baby boy

World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday announced that he and his wife Hazel Keech had been blessed with a baby boy.

Yuvraj broke the news to his fans, family and friends on his social media handles where he thanked god and asked everyone to respect their and their baby’s privacy.

“To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj,” the cricketer wrote on his Instagram post, which he later shared on Twitter.

Yuvraj and Hazel got married to each other on November 30, 2016 and have been together for more than five years now. They tied the knot at Fatehgarh Sahib near Chandigarh and also had a destination wedding in Goa which was attended by several celebrities from film and sports industry.

In 2019, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from international cricket. He said that he had decided to “move on”.

Last year, Yuvraj hinted coming out of retirement “on public demand”, more than two years after he called it quits.

In a surprise late-night post on Instagram, Yuvraj had posted a clip of his final century for India when he smashed 150 against England in Cuttack in January 2017 and posted a message about his possible comeback.

“God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling!

“Thank you for your love and wishes, mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting IND it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times,” Yuvraj had written.