Yuvraj Singh names four greatest left-handed legends the game has produced

Yuvraj Singh celebrated 'International Lefthanders Day' by paying tribute to some of 'greatest left handed' cricketers. (Source: Twitter/YUVSTRONG12)

August 13 is celebrated as ‘International Lefthanders Day’ to mark the uniqueness of an individual who performs most of his tasks with his left hand. Yuvraj Singh, who is also a left-handed batsman, celebrated the day by paying tribute to some of ‘greatest left handed’ cricketers and asked the fans to add more name to this golden list.

He shared a combined picture of former West Indies great Brian Lara, ex-Aussie cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, and his former teammate and current BCCI president Saurabh Ganguly.

Here’s a tribute to some of the greatest left handed legends the game has produced. Add on to this golden list and share with me your favorite left-handed batsmen #InternationalLeftHandersDay pic.twitter.com/wovMFYSQoR — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 13, 2020

It was first observed in 1976 by the fonder (Dean R. Cambell) of the Lefthanders International, Inc. Several IPL franchises and others also joined the celebration. Here are a few tweets:

Did you know? England’s Alastair Cook is the most prolific left-handed batsman in Test cricket, scoring 12,472 runs in 161 matches since March 2006. #LeftHandersDay pic.twitter.com/4XsiLRzogP — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) August 13, 2020

