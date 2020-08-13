scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Yuvraj Singh names four greatest left-handed legends the game has produced

On 'International Lefthanders Day', India's former iconic left-handed batsman Yuvraj Singh shares a combined picture of these four.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 13, 2020 2:13:26 pm
Yuvraj Singh celebrated 'International Lefthanders Day' by paying tribute to some of 'greatest left handed' cricketers. (Source: Twitter/YUVSTRONG12)

August 13 is celebrated as ‘International Lefthanders Day’ to mark the uniqueness of an individual who performs most of his tasks with his left hand. Yuvraj Singh, who is also a left-handed batsman, celebrated the day by paying tribute to some of ‘greatest left handed’ cricketers and asked the fans to add more name to this golden list.

He shared a combined picture of former West Indies great Brian Lara, ex-Aussie cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, and his former teammate and current BCCI president Saurabh Ganguly.

It was first observed in 1976 by the fonder (Dean R. Cambell) of the Lefthanders International, Inc. Several IPL franchises and others also joined the celebration. Here are a few tweets:

