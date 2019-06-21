GT20 Canada: Yuvraj Singh joins Trent Boult as marquee player for Toronto Nationals

Yuvraj Singh has been picked by Toronto Nationals for the 2019 season of the Global T20 Canada league, which will be held between 25 July and 11 August. Trent Boult is the other big name who has been picked by the Toronto Nationals. Former Chennai Super Kings bowler Manpreet Gony is another name in the Toronto squad.

Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, had written to the BCCI seeking its permission to play in T20 leagues around the world.

The BCCI has barred active players from taking part in overseas T20 leagues and that is one of the reasons the 2011 World Cup hero considered retirement to make himself available for competitions around the world.

Brendon McCullum (also picked by the Nationals), Chris Gayle, Andre Russel (both Vancouver Knights), Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed (Montreal Tigers), Chris Lynn, Dwayne Bravo (Winnipeg Hawks), Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis (Edmonton Royals) Shahid Afridi, Darren Sammy and Shakib al Hasan are some of the other high-profile stars to take part in this season’s GLT20.

The six teams will play a round-robin format and then playoffs, with a total of 22 matches to be played. This will be the second season of the league, with Vancouver Knights being the defending champions from last season.

Lalchand Rajput is another Indian name in the mix this season. He will be the coach of the Winnipeg franchise.

GT20 Canada 2019 Full Squads

Toronto Nationals

Yuvraj Singh, Brendon McCullum, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Heinrick Klaasen, Manpreet Gony, Chris Green, Sandeep Lamichhane, Callum MacLeod, Chirag Suri, Ghulam Shabbir, Jasdeep Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Ravinderpal Singh, Salman Nazar, Mark Montford, Rodrigo Thomas

Coach: Geoff Lawson

Montreal Tigers

George Bailey, Thisara Perera, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmad, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella, Keemo Paul, Muhammed Naveed, Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross, Nizakat Khan, Steven Taylor, Dillon Heylinger, Nikhil Dutta, Bhupinder Singh, Arslan Khan, Yax Patel

Coach: Tom Moody

Edmonton Royals

Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Ben Cutting, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Sherfane Rutherford, James Neesham, Safyaan Sharif, Anshuman Rath, Richie Berrington, Ehsan Nawaz, Kyle Fitzroy Phill, Davy Jacobs, Navneet Dhaliwal, Satsimranjit Dhinsa, Akash Gill, Shahzad Ahmadzai

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Vancouver Knights

Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Shoaib Malik, Tim Southee, Rassie van der Dussen, Chadwick Walton, Daniel Sams, Hayden Walsh Jr, JJ Smit, Tobias Visee, Michael Rippon, Ali Khan, Saad Zafar, Rizwan Cheema, Rayaan Pathan, Harsh Thaker, Matthew Nandu

Coach: Donovan Miller

Winnipeg Hawks

Chris Lynn, JP Duminy, Dwayne (DJ) Bravo, Dwayne Smith, Umar Akmal, Rayad Emrit, Najibullah Zadran, Paul van Meekeren, Sompal Kami, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Sunny Sohal, Hamza Tariq, Kaleem Sana-ur-Rehim, Umair Ghani, Romesh Eranga, Varun Sehdev

Coach: Lalchand Rajput

Brampton Wolves

Darren Sammy, Shakib Al Hasan, Colin Munro, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Babar Hayat, George Munsey, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Timil Patel, Nitish Kumar, Abrash Khan, Armaan Kapoor, Faisal Jamkhandi, Nawab Singh

Coach: Phil Simmons