Yuvraj Singh’s Toronto Nationals, Montreal Tigers refuse to play over unpaid wages, relent later: Reports

The GT20 match between Yuvraj Singh’s Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers were delayed by two hours on Wednesday because players refused to board the team buses in protest over unpaid wages, according to ESPNCricinfo.

According to the ESPNCricinfo report, most players in the GT20 league are yet to be paid any money. “We’re not gonna play until we get paid,” the report quotes an unnamed player from one of the teams to have said.

The match was scheduled to begin at 10 pm (IST) on Wednesday but it finally began around two hours later. “(The match) has been delayed due to technical reasons,” read a tweet by the GT20Canada account. Television broadcasters also ran a message saying that the match had been delayed due to “technical reasons”.

The match between @MontrealTigers and @TorontoNational has been delayed due to technical reasons. The game will now start at 2:30PM local time. It will be a 20-over-a-side match. #GT2019 — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) August 7, 2019

Meanwhile, speaking to the indianexpress.com, a source close to GT20 said, “It was a procedural issue. But the matter has been resolved after talks with all three stakeholders. The match is on.”

Yuvraj Singh, the captain of Toronto Nationals, was not in the playing XIs on Wednesday. The GT20 account informed that Yuvraj is “yet to recover from his back injury”.

Yuvraj has been seen having problems with his back throughout the GT20 season, but has managed scores of 14, 35, 45 and 51 and 0* in the five matches he had played.