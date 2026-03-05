Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes: The over that shook cricket

The 2007 World Twenty20 had already produced a few surprises, but on the evening of September 19 in Durban, it delivered one of the most unforgettable moments in cricket history. Facing England in a crucial Super Eight clash, Yuvraj Singh produced a stunning display of power-hitting, smashing six consecutive sixes off Stuart Broad in a single over – a feat that instantly entered cricket folklore.

The drama began a few minutes earlier. In the 18th over of India’s innings, Yuvraj struck Andrew Flintoff for two boundaries. As he walked down the pitch after taking a single, Flintoff exchanged heated words with him. The banter quickly escalated into a confrontation, forcing the umpire to step in.

Yuvraj later recalled that Flintoff repeated his remarks and even spat in his direction, which further angered him. “I was furious,” he said later, adding that the exchange made him want to “hit every ball out of the ground.”

England captain Paul Collingwood handed the ball to a young Broad for the 19th over. What followed would become one of the most iconic overs in cricket history.

Six balls, six sixes

Yuvraj started the over by launching Broad over deep midwicket for six. The next delivery disappeared over square leg. The third sailed over long-off. By now, the packed Kingsmead crowd sensed something extraordinary unfolding.

Broad tried adjusting his line, but it made little difference. The fourth ball was smashed over point, the fifth over square leg, and the final delivery disappeared over long-on – sealing six sixes in six balls.

The barrage brought up Yuvraj’s half-century in just 12 balls, the fastest in T20 international cricket at the time, and turned the game decisively in India’s favour.

A turning point in the match

Before the over began, India were 171/3. By the time Broad finished, the scoreboard had raced to 207, completely shifting the momentum. India eventually finished on 218/4, a massive total in the early days of T20 cricket.

England never recovered from the onslaught and fell short in the chase as India won by 18 runs. Yuvraj’s six sixes were more than just a personal milestone. The feat came in a must-win match for India, following an earlier loss to New Zealand, which kept them alive in the tournament.

It also helped shape India’s belief in the shortest format. Led by MS Dhoni, the young Indian side went on to win the tournament, defeating Pakistan in the final and claiming the inaugural T20 World Cup title.

A moment that defined T20 cricket

Six sixes in an over had been seen before – notably when Herschelle Gibbs achieved it in the 2007 ODI World Cup – but Yuvraj’s assault carried a different aura. It came against a major cricketing nation, under immense pressure, in the early days of T20 cricket.

More than anything, it showed how quickly a game could change in the shortest format. One heated exchange, one over of breathtaking hitting, and the course of a match – and perhaps a tournament – was transformed forever.