You have come out as a true champ every time the team needed you: Sachin Tendulkar on Yuvraj Singh’s retirement

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar congratulated World Cup 2011 hero Yuvraj Singh on his retirement and thanked him for everything he has done for cricket

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar after winning World Cup 2011 (File Photo)

Sachin Tendulkar thanked Yuvraj Singh for his contribution to the Indian cricket as the latter announced his retirement on Monday. The World Cup 2011 winners have shared a special bond with each other on and off the field. Tendulkar believed that Yuvraj will be crucial for India’s chances to win the World Cup 2011. The all-rounder repaid Tendulkar’s trust by taking 15 wickets and scoring 362 runs in 8 matches.

The Master Blaster had once said that he was scared of breaking down in front of Yuvraj when they met in London during his cancer treatment in the United States.

“When I saw my wife discussing medical terms with Yuvraj, I realised what he had been going through,” Tendulkar had said at the release of Yuvraj’s book ‘The Test of My Life: From Cricket to Cancer and Back’.

“When I went to meet him in London, I was telling my wife that I don’t want to break down when I see him,” Tendulkar added.

