‘Greatest player, true match winner’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Yuvraj Singh’s retirement

Yuvraj Singh amassed 11,778 runs in international cricket across all formats including 17 centuries and 71 half-centuries

Yuvraj Singh played his last ODI against West Indies in ICC Champions Trophy2017 (Source: AP)
Yuvraj Singh played his last ODI against West Indies in ICC Champions Trophy2017 (Source: AP)

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday drawing curtains to a splendid career. From hitting six sixes in an over in inaugural T20 World Cup to winning the man of the series trophy in World Cup 2011, Yuvraj’s career was filled with roller-coaster rides.

The 37-year-old’s retirement became the top trend on Twitter as fans paid their tributes and, cricket fraternity congratulated him on a successful career:

“After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward,” he said at the press conference in Mumbai on Monday.

“I was extremely lucky to play 400 games for India. I could have never imagined it when I first started playing cricket,”

“It was a love-hate relationship with this game. I can’t explain what it really means to me. This game taught me to fight. I have failed more times than I succeeded and I will never give up,”

