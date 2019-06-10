‘Greatest player, true match winner’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Yuvraj Singh’s retirement

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday drawing curtains to a splendid career. From hitting six sixes in an over in inaugural T20 World Cup to winning the man of the series trophy in World Cup 2011, Yuvraj’s career was filled with roller-coaster rides.

The 37-year-old’s retirement became the top trend on Twitter as fans paid their tributes and, cricket fraternity congratulated him on a successful career:

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 10 June 2019

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 10 June 2019

One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 10 June 2019

.@YUVSTRONG12 you’ve been one of our finest southpaws and I enjoyed playing alongside you. Good luck bro for the life after retirement. It’s exciting too pic.twitter.com/mg2gUZ44OP — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 10 June 2019

It’s been an absolute pleasure playing with Yuvi. You will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience,determination & above all the love & passion you showed towards the game. Good luck @YUVSTRONG12 ! pic.twitter.com/vlXUdkgJSz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 10 June 2019

Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 10 June 2019

One of the most talented Indian batsmen…one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, Yuvraj Singh. May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one☺️🤗 #ThankYouYuvi — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 10 June 2019

End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we’ve had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com/ZWNeC9WkZL — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 10 June 2019

“After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward,” he said at the press conference in Mumbai on Monday.

“I was extremely lucky to play 400 games for India. I could have never imagined it when I first started playing cricket,”

“It was a love-hate relationship with this game. I can’t explain what it really means to me. This game taught me to fight. I have failed more times than I succeeded and I will never give up,”