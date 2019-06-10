The 2002 Natwest trophy final to six sixes: Defining moments of Yuvraj Singh’s career

The hero of India’s 2011 World Cup victory, Yuvraj Singh, announced that he was retiring from international cricket Monday. The swashbuckling left-handed all-rounder produced many match-winning performances during his 17-year-long international career and here are some of the career-defining moments of his career:

84 against Australia

An 18-year-old Singh made his debut against Kenya in Champions Trophy in 2000, but his debut innings was against Australia a few days later. The youngster came in to bat with Indian top order back in the pavillion and the Punjab batsman kept scoring freely from one end, even as wickets kept tumbling at the other. He scored 84 runs from 80 deliveries, and it included 12 boundaries.

The inning justified his selection in the Indian side given it came against a hostile bowling lineup that included Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie. The inning guided India to a total of 265, and they beat Australia by 20 runs.

That NatWest 2002 final

Described as one of the best ODI run chases you will ever see, the 2002 final of the NatWest Trophy saw an evolved Yuvraj Singh. He came in to bat when India were four wickets down in the 21st over and chasing a total of 326. The situation worsened with Sachin Tendulkar departing in the 24th over. With 180 runs needed in 26 overs, India needed a partnership to stay in the game. Singh had scored in single digits in the two previous ODIs and it’s easy to see why many believed that the run chase was doomed.

But Singh and Mohammad Kaif then shared a game-changing partnership of 121 runs for the sixth wicket. Singh got out with India still needing 59 runs from 50 deliveries, but the crucial partnership had kept the run chase alive. He scored 69 runs 63 deliveries, and it included 9 fours and 1 six. India eventually won the iconic final by two wickets as Kaif kept English bowlers at bay with a match-winning 87.

6 sixes in T20I World Cup 2007

At the time, six consecutive sixes had been hit only by a few batsmen. Ravi Shastri and Gary Sobers achieved the rare feat in domestic tournaments whereas Herschelle Gibbs did it against the Netherlands in World Cup 2003. Singh was in fine form through the tournament, and all-rounder Andrew Flintoff made the mistake of provoking him before Stuart Broad’s over. Broad had every delivery of the over hit for a six by rampant Singh.

Singh had walked in to bat in the 17th over but still managed to get a 12-ball fifty, the fastest in T20I cricket. The blitz by Singh helped India post 218/4 against England thanks to his 16-ball 58. The explosive batsman continued his form throughout the tournament and played a major role in India lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy.

World Cup 2011

Singh was awarded the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup for his all-round performance, He scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50, and took 15 wickets in the 8 matches he played.

Against West Indies, Yuvraj refused to leave the field despite vomiting on the field during a 113-run knock. Apart from his batting, Yuvraj’s left-arm spin broke partnerships in big games making him a key player for the team.

150 on his comeback from cancer

Singh had battled cancer and returned to the international arena after three years. So it was a pleasant surprise when he was selected for the ODI series against England.

In the second ODI, he scored 150, his highest score in the format. After the top order collapsed, Yuvraj stitched a 256-run partnership for the fourth wicket. His innings was studded with 21 fours and three sixes. Yuvraj and Dhoni’s centuries guided India to a total of 381/6. India won the ODI on a batting-friendly Cuttack wicket by 15 runs.