‘Never again’: Yuvraj Singh regrets his support for Shahid Afridi

Yuvraj Singh has lashed out at Shahid Afridi for his recent comments on Kashmir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yuvraj, who had recently come under fire for lending his support to Afridi’s charity foundation in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, said he now regrets supporting Afridi.

Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

“As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. Never again,” Yuvraj tweeted on Sunday.

Like Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh had also spoken out against Afridi earlier on Sunday for his comments on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Afridi, during his visit to the POK, said that he wanted to play his ‘last Pakistan Super League (PSL) season with the Kashmir team’ and made derogatory comments about the Indian Prime Minister, a snippet of which was widely shared on social media on Sunday.

Post retirement normally cricketers become commentators coz of love for the game but Shahid Afridi has chosen to become spokesperson for Pak Hate Army which breeds terrorism-Cheer leaders of team terrorism & butchers of humanity have no right to question Prime Minister of India pic.twitter.com/4kLveyON1u — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) May 17, 2020

Harbhajan said, “I thought he was our friend but this not how a friend behaves. Ye badtameezi hai (It’s rude). He should have stayed within his limits but unfortunately keeps on talking rubbish about our country and our PM.”

“What I did for him was in good faith and people suffering due to the coronavirus. But from now on no further relations with him. No more message or helping him. He has to learn how to respect other people,” Harbhajan added.

