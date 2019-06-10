Best all-round performance in a World Cup – Records held by Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket and the IPL on Monday, bringing down curtains on a glorious career that lasted nineteen years. In his career, Yuvraj played 304 ODIs, scoring 8701 runs, 40 Test matches, scoring 1900 runs and 58 T20Is, scoring 1177 runs.

Yuvraj Singh’s career will be remembered for giving India fans some unforgettable moments. Here are some of the records he retires with:

# Yuvraj Singh is the only player to register over 300 runs and also claim 15 wickets in one World Cup. In the 2011 World Cup, he scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets in nine matches.

# Yuvraj Singh is the only player to claim a five-wicket haul and also hit a fifty in the same match at the World Cup. In the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj had figures of 50* and 5/31 against Ireland.

# Yuvraj Singh has the best bowling figures for an Indian spinner at the World Cup with his 5/31 against Ireland in the 2011 World Cup. There have only been four other five-wicket hauls in the World Cup by Indians, all of them seamers – Kapil Dev, Robin Singh, Venkatesh Prasad and Ashish Nehra.

# Yuvraj Singh is the only player to win the World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the U19 World Cup. He was named as the Man of the Series in all three tournaments. He is also the only person to register a fifty in knockout matches of all three tournaments.

# Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest fifty in international cricket – his 12-ball 50 against England at the 2007 World T20.

# Yuvraj Singh is one of six batsmen to smash six sixes in an over. He hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in one over on way to his 12-ball 50 against England at the 2007 World T20. Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Alex Hales and Hazratullah Zazai are the five others with this feat.

# Yuvraj Singh had a penchant for scoring big vs Australia. When India beat Australia at the 2019 World Cup, it was the first time since 1999 that India beat Australia in an ICC event without Yuvraj Singh in the playing XI. Since 1999, Yuvraj has been part of five Indian wins against Australia in ICC events, scoring fifties in four of those.