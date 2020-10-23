Yuvraj Singh recalls 2007 T20 World Cup final victory on hero Joginder Sharma’s birthday

Interestingly, the medium-pacer did not play a single T20I after the final. (Twitter/YUVSTRONG12)

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has recalled India’s 2007 T20 World Cup victory on a day when the hero of that historic final is celebrating his birthday on October 23. Medium-pacer Joginder Singh who bowled the final over against Pakistan turned 37 and his vice-captain of that team Yuvraj took to Twitter wishing him a happy birthday.

“DSP Sahab @jogisharma83 aapke ek over ne 2007 ko aitehasik bana diya 🤪 Janamdin ki shubhkamnaein 🎂 Hamesha khush raho. Hope you are doing well. Stay safe and have a wonderful day ahead,” he wrote.

On September 24, 2007, India won the inaugural T20 World Cup beating Pakistan by five runs in a last-over thriller. Skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first and Gambhir anchored the innings with a 54-ball 75. Rohit Sharma contributed with a 16-ball 30 to help India post a fighting total of 157.

With 13 runs needed off the last over, Dhoni gave the ball to Joginder Sharma, instead of Harbhajan Singh or Yusuf Pathan. Misbah managed to hit a six in the final over but threw his wicket away trying to play a scoop shot off a slower delivery. S Sreesanth took the catch at short fine leg as India won the match with three balls to spare.

India haven’t won the T20 World Cup since 2007. The next T20 World Cup will be held in 2020 in Australia.

Joginder played four matches and picked up four wickets. Interestingly, the medium-pacer did not play a single T20I after the final. The 35-year-old is currently a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana.

