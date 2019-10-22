Yuvraj Singh lashes out at BCCI after Punjab’s exit from Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on whether it gives any importance to domestic cricket in the country.

Advertising

This was after Punjab crashed out of the Vijay Hazare trophy when rain played spoilsport in their match against Tamil Nadu.

Batting first Tamil Nadu were restricted to 174/6 in 39 overs. Chasing the target, Punjab had scored 52/2 in 13 overs when rain stopped play.

After the game was called off Tamil Nadu secured a place in semis as they had more wins (9) in the league stage than Punjab.

Advertising

Inquiring as to why there was no reserve day in the Vijay Hazare trophy after, Yuvraj wrote on social media: “Again an unfortunate result for Punjab against TN in the Vijay Hazare tournament, again Punjab cruising and game abandoned due to bad weather, and on points, we don’t go to semis! Why don’t we have a reserve day? Or is it domestic tournament it doesn’t really matter? @BCCI.”

“Played outstanding cricket in the league stage in a very tough A/B group and qualified for the knock outs brilliantly. Now we’re out of the tournament without even playing the quarter finals due to rain. #reallydisappointed #VijayHazareTrophy #punjabteam @BCCI,” wrote Punjab cricketer Mandeep Singh on Twitter.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also joined the chorus and vented his frustration: “Sick rule why not reserve day for these tournaments @BCCI must look into this and change it,” he wrote on a post by Mandeep Singh.

Again an unfortunate result for Punjab against TN in the Vijay Hazare tournament , again Punjab cruising and game abandoned due to bad weather, and on points we don’t go to semis ! Why don’t we have a reserve day ? Or is it domestic tournament it doesn’t really matter ? @BCCI — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 22, 2019

Sick rule why not reserve day for these tournaments @BCCI must look into this and change it https://t.co/4qALIVsb2f — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 21, 2019

On Monday, the last two Quarter-final matches were scheduled in Alur. And both were decided by rain with around 12 overs being played.