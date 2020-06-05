Yuvraj Singh faces police probe over ‘casteist remark’

Yuvraj Singh (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File) Yuvraj Singh (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File)

The Haryana Police has initiated a probe against former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh after a lawyer complained against his alleged “casteist remarks” against Dalits.

Hansi-based lawyer Rajat Kalsan has lodged a complaint with local police alleging that Yuvraj had passed a casteist remark against Dalits.

Hansi Superintendent of Police Lokender Singh told The Indian Express that they had received the complaint on May 2.

“We are investigating the matter. But nothing has been decided so far. No FIR has been registered yet,” he said.

Kalsan alleged that Yuvraj, during a Instagram Live with India cricketer Rohit Sharma, had made the remark while referring to another player.

“This comment has hurt the sentiments of Dalits as millions of people have watched this video on social media,” Kalsan said in the complaint while urging SP Hansi to lodge an FIR against Yuvraj and arrest him.

Kalsan told this paper that a DSP-level officer had registered his statement under Section 161 of the CrPC on Wednesday. “I had also submitted a DVD containing controversial remarks in support of my complaint. The investigators watched this DVD on Wednesday,” said Kalsan while referring to the short clip that has gone viral on social media.

The Indian Express tried to get in touch with Yuvraj but he did respond.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd