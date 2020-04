Yuvraj Singh pledges to donate Rs 50 lakh in fight against coronavirus pandemic

Yuvraj Singh appealed to the people to stay united in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic (Source: Express Archive) Yuvraj Singh appealed to the people to stay united in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic (Source: Express Archive)

Former India star cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh to the PM CARES Fund to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flamboyant all-rounder also appealed to the people to stay united in the fight against the pandemic that has so far claimed more than 70 lives while infecting over 3000 across the country.

“We are stronger when we stand united. I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me?” he asked referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light candles, diyas or torchlights for nine minutes.

“On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!,” Yuvraj wrote on his twitter handle.

We are stronger when we stand united. I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me? On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!@narendramodi#9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 5, 2020

Since Modi’s appeal, many sportspersons have come forward and urged the country’s people to switch off lights for nine minutes and light candles on the balconies of their houses.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Harbhajan Singh, wife Geeta Basra to feed 5000 families in Jalandhar

The PM also urged people to donate generously as the country battles the unprecedented global health crisis.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.