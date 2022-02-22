‘To the little boy from Delhi’: Yuvraj Singh pens a heartfelt letter to Virat Kohli

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday penned an emotional letter for Virat Kohli, recalling his journey as a cricketer and as a person. Stating that Kohli has been an inspiration for youngsters across the globe due to his determination and hard work, Yuvraj also expressed his wish of seeing more memorable knocks from India’s star batter.

“To the little boy from Delhi @imvkohli. I want to dedicate this special shoe to you, celebrating your career n time as captain which has brought smiles to millions of fans all over the world. I hope you stay the way YOU are, play the way YOU do and keep making the country proud,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

To the little boy from Delhi @imvkohli

I want to dedicate this special shoe to you,celebrating your career n time as captain which has brought smiles to millions of fans all over the world.

I hope you stay the way YOU are, play the way YOU do and keep making the country proud! pic.twitter.com/mwVPPh0JwU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 22, 2022

“Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline and passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspire every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day,” Yuvraj wrote in the letter.

“You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game that it makes me even more excited to watch you embark on this new chapter in your career. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. I’m expecting many more of your famous run chases,” he added.

Kohli recently stepped down as India’s captain from all three formats but Yuvraj, who holds the record of fastest fifty in T20I’s, hoped that Kohli would keep his insatiable hunger to succeed as long as he is playing.

“Mere liye tu hamesha Cheeku rahega aur duniya ke liye King Kohli. Always keep the fire inside you burning. You’re a superstar. Here’s a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud!” Yuvraj concluded.