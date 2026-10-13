Yuvraj Singh named new Delhi Capitals batting coach for IPL 2027

A veteran of 304 ODIs, 40 Tests, and 58 T20Is, as well as a multiple World Cup winner, the 44-year-old has also mentored several established and emerging Indian stars in recent years. (File/Reuters)

Former India all-rounder and 2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh was named the assistant and batting coach of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL season. This will be the 44-year-old’s first foray into coaching in the league and he joins his former captain Sourav Ganguly, who will be the head coach, in the coaching staff of the franchise.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me. I’m also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team’s success,” Yuvraj said after the appointment.