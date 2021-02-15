Yuvraj Singh named in FIR over ‘casteist remarks’

The Haryana Police have lodged an FIR against cricketer Yuvraj Singh based on a complaint by a lawyer against his alleged casteist remarks against Dalits

Last year in June, Hansi-based lawyer Rajat Kalsan filed the complaint at Hansi city police station in Hisar district.

Kalsan told The Indian Express that the FIR has been lodged under sections 153, 153 A, 295, 505 of the IPC and SC/ST act on Sunday.

Kalsan had alleged that Yuvraj, during a Instagram Live with India cricketer Rohit Sharma, had made the remark while referring to another player.

“This comment has hurt the sentiments of Dalits as millions of people have watched this video on social media,” Kalsan said in the complaint while urging SP Hansi to lodge an FIR against Yuvraj and arrest him.