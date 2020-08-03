MS Dhoni showed me the real picture of my future in Indian cricket: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj played under MS Dhoni when he won the 2011 World Cup. (Source: file) Yuvraj played under MS Dhoni when he won the 2011 World Cup. (Source: file)

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh credited MS Dhoni for giving him the clarity on his future with the Indian national team in the build-up to the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

“When I made my comeback Virat Kohli support me. Had he not backed me then I wouldn’t have made a comeback. But then it was Dhoni who showed me the correct picture on 2019 World Cup and that selectors are not looking at you,” Yuvraj told News18.

“He showed me the real picture. He gave me clarity. Jitna unse ho saka unhone kiya (He did as much as he could).”

While the southpaw was not in the frame in 2019, his exclusion from the 2015 World Cup squad did raise eyebrows. Before the mega event in 2015, Yuvraj had hit back to back hundreds in domestic cricket but was ignored for the tournament.

Sharing his thoughts, Yuvraj said, “Till the 2011 World Cup, MS had a lot of confidence in me and used to tell me that ‘you are my main player’.”

“But after coming back from illness the game changed and a lot of changes happened in the team. So as far as the 2015 World Cup is concerned, you can’t really pinpoint at something. So this is a very personal call.”

“So I understood that as a captain sometimes you can’t justify everything because at the end of the day you have to see how the country performs,” he remarked.

After playing under various successful captains in his 17-year-long international career, Yuvraj had also revealed that although it was under MS Dhoni, that he won the 2011 World Cup and emerged as the ‘Player of the Tournament’, he had more memories of playing under Sourav Ganguly, because of the support he received.

Yuvraj made his debut at the age of 18 in 2000 and went on to play his last match for India in 2017.

