Yuvraj Singh recalls 2007 T20 World Cup victory on hero Joginder Sharma’s birthday

Interestingly, the medium-pacer did not play a single T20I after the final. (Twitter/YUVSTRONG12)

Yuvraj Singh, the former India cricketer, recalled India’s 2007 T20 World Cup victory on the final hero’s, Joginder Sharma, birthday on Friday.

Joginder, who bowled the final over against Pakistan, turned 37 and the vice-captain of that team, Yuvraj, took to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday.

“DSP Sahab @jogisharma83 aapke ek over ne 2007 ko aitehasik bana diya 🤪 Janamdin ki shubhkamnaein 🎂 Hamesha khush raho. Hope you are doing well. Stay safe and have a wonderful day ahead,” he wrote.

DSP Sahab @jogisharma83 aapke ek over ne 2007 ko aitehasik bana diya 🤪 Janamdin ki shubhkamnaein 🎂 Hamesha khush raho. Hope you are doing well. Stay safe and have a wonderful day ahead 💪🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/7PEvH3tjAe — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 23, 2020

On September 24, 2007, India won the inaugural T20 World Cup beating Pakistan by five runs in a last-over thriller. MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first and Gautam Gambhir anchored the innings with a 54-ball 75. Rohit Sharma contributed with a 16-ball 30 to help India post a fighting total of 157.

With 13 runs needed off the last over, Dhoni gave the ball to Joginder, instead of Harbhajan Singh or Yusuf Pathan. Misbah managed to hit a six in the final over but threw his wicket away trying to play a scoop shot off a slower delivery. S Sreesanth took the catch at short fine leg as India won the match with three balls to spare.

Happy birthday to India’s @jogisharma83 🎂 He bowled the final overs in the semi-final against Australia and the final against Pakistan, successfully helping India defend their totals in the 2007 #T20WC 👏 pic.twitter.com/P4b4RXVWbu — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2020

Joginder played four matches and picked up four wickets in that tournament. Interestingly, the medium-pacer didn’t play a single T20I after the final. The 37-year-old is currently a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana.

India haven’t won the T20 World Cup since 2007. The next T20 World Cup will be held in 2020 in Australia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd