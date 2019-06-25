Yuvraj Singh among Indians likely to feature in Euro T20 Slam

Yuvraj Singh, who has been confirmed as a player in the Toronto Nationals side for the Global T20 Canada season this year, is likely to also play in the Euro T20 Slam, which will be held in Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands from August 30 to September 22 this year. The GT20 tournament is slated to be held between 25 July and 11 August.

Advertising

“There are a few things going on in Indian cricket and since BCCI is not giving permission to take part in foreign T20 leagues, some Indian cricketers are announcing retirement so they can be free to play anywhere they want,” Dean Jones, one of the board members of the Euro T20 Slam advisory committee, told CricketNext.

“Yuvraj Singh is one of them and he’s confirmed to us his interest to join the Euro T20 Slam,” he also said.

Manpreet Gony, a former CSK bowler, has recently retired and has also been confirmed as a player in the Global T20 league. He will also be another player on the radars of the six teams. Five foreign players can be taken by each of the six franchises.

Advertising

“India is going to be big market for us. It’s T20 cricket and who can be a bigger draw than Yuvraj Singh in this format. We are hoping to sign up a couple of more Indian players in the next couple of weeks before the drafts for the league takes place in London on July 19. Keep watching this space,” Jones added.

AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir are some other big names who are expected to feature in the Euro T20 league.

“Steyn and Russell might be part of the league. The games in the league will not get underway till the of August. That is enough time for the both of them to recover from their respective injuries. We are trying to finalize deals with both Steyn and Russell,” Jones said.