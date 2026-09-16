Yuvraj Singh warns India before World Cup year: ‘Don’t make massive changes’

India are set to begin their 2026-27 home season officially from September 27, starting with three ODIs against the West Indies, a year out from the 2027 World Cup in Africa.

Rumours and speculation have been rife regarding the spots of batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the side leading up to the quadrennial event, with the former facing the heat more often between recent series. As preparations heat up for Shubman Gill’s men, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has sounded a warning to the team management, urging them not to make huge changes to the composition over the next 13 months.

“They need to focus on building the same team to play in a year’s time, because you don’t want to make big changes at the last moment,” the 2011 ODI World Cup winner told Cricinfo. “Whoever your players are, whether they are 16 or 20, it’s important that everybody gets game time because obviously now there’s more T20s and less 50-over cricket. Whatever matches there are, it’s important that players get enough game time to prepare for the World Cup.

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Yuvraj, who was the Player of the Series during the 2011 World Cup edition, noted how India have faltered when they have made conspicuous transitions before World Cup events.

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“Every time India have faltered is when they’ve made some massive changes at the last moment or in the tournament. So I think it’s important that we stick to a team that we believe can lift the 2027 World Cup and stick by those guys whether they fail or succeed till that moment. Belief in the squad is very important,” Yuvraj said.

After returning scores of 26 and 10 in the first two ODIs in England in July, Rohit slammed his detractors with a score of 137 in the final match at Lord’s, albeit in a losing cause. Rohit will be 40 by the next iteration of the World Cup in Africa in October 2027, while Kohli will turn 39 during the event. Yuvraj added that consistency in players had powered India to four finals across white-ball formats since 2023.

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India won the T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, while clinching the Champions Trophy title last year and finished runners-up at the previous World Cup in 2023.

“That’s something that we have also done in the last two T20 World Cups,” Yuvraj said. “We also played the 50-over World Cup final [in 2023]. So we have had a lot of consistency in white-ball cricket. And that’s what they need to do as well to think of first qualifying for the semis and then going on to play in the last two [knockout matches]. I think that’s a long way ahead. Focus should be to get a squad ready which is together and ready to fight in any situation,” said Yuvraj.