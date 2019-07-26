Watch: Yuvraj Singh suffers weird dismissal in first match of GT20

Yuvraj Singh, playing his first match since announcing his retirement, suffered a very unusual dismissal after scoring 14 off 27 balls for Toronto Nationals against Vancouver Knights in the first match of the GT20 season in Ontario on Thursday.

In what looked to have been an umpiring blunder, Yuvraj was signaled out by the square-leg umpire in the 17th over.

After a laboured innings, during which Yuvraj also looked to have been bothered by a bad back, Yuvraj’s end came when he was looking to accelerate towards the end of the innings. The ball, bowled by Canadian Rizwan Cheema, took his outside edge and went to the keeper, who could not hold on to the catch.

The ball deflected off the keeper’s gloves and landed on the stumps. However, at the moment when the ball strikes the bails, Yuvraj’s feet were well inside his crease, as was seen in replays. It was only afterwards that his feet left the crease. However, the square leg umpire had raised his finger.

Yuvraj Singh struggling innings finished for 14 off 27 He had to go even though he was not out but Umpire had already given him out #GT2019 pic.twitter.com/8JHcebKCTi — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) July 25, 2019

Yuvraj had already walked off by the time the replays were shown.

There were many who had turned up to see Yuvraj bat on Thursday, but the southpaw was unable to treat the crowd to one of his best knocks. Even after being out in the middle for 27 deliveries, he could only manage 14 runs at a strike rate of less than 52.