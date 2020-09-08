Yuvraj Singh sets sights on Big Bash League: Report

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from the sport last year (Reuters)

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh could become the first Indian player to take part in the Big Bash League. As per the BCCI rules, active players are forbidden from taking part in overseas T20 leagues without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the board.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the left-handed batsman has shown willingness to play in Australia’s domestic T20 league. Yuvraj announced his retirement from the sport last year, while Virat Kohli-led Indian unit were playing the World Cup in England.

Yuvraj’s manager Jason Warne of W Sports & Media confirmed that Cricket Australia was trying to find a franchise that would be interested in the 38-year-old former Indian cricketer. “We’re working with CA to try to find him a home,” Warne said on Monday.

Yuvraj was last seen playing in the Global T20 league held in Canada last year, which also featured former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik.

Meanwhile, Australian Cricketers’ Association president Shane Watson has favoured the participation of Indian players in the BBL, stating that it would bring a “massive difference” in the competition.

“It would be incredible for them to be able to play in these tournaments. That is the ideal situation. There are so many world-class T20 players in India that aren’t playing for India that could be potentially available to play in the Big Bash and other tournaments around the world,” Warner was quoted as saying in the same report.

