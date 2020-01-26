Yuvraj Singh does his bit for Australia’s bushfire, to feature in charity match

Yuvraj Singh has confirmed his availability for the upcoming ‘Bushfire Cricket Bash’ fixture. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza/Files) Yuvraj Singh has confirmed his availability for the upcoming ‘Bushfire Cricket Bash’ fixture. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza/Files)

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has confirmed his availability for the upcoming ‘Bushfire Cricket Bash’ fixture, which is slated to be held on February 8. Apart from the swashbuckling all-rounder, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram will also be a part of the charity event, which has been organised to raise funds for the bushfire victims.

Meanwhile, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies great Courtney Walsh will coach the respective sides, which will be led by Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne respectively.

As per a report in cricket.co.au, the star-studded match will also feature the reunion of former Australia Test opening pair Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden.

Apart from the Bushfire Cricket Bash, two other events, the Commonwealth Bank Women’s Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL), will also be played on the same day.

Former Aussie cricketers Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin, and Mike Hussey have also joined the cause which also includes Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, and Alex Blackwell. Steve Waugh and Mel Jones are the other two cricketing greats who will take part in the event but in a non-playing capacity.

The match will be a curtain-raiser to the BBL decider, and the venue of which will be decided soon.

Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short also said that they would donate AUD 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing BBL to support the victims.

The unprecedented crisis has shocked the world and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities, athletes and leaders across the globe.

