Yuvraj Singh deserved a better farewell, says Rohit Sharma

India vice-captain, Rohit Sharma hailed Yuvraj Singh's career on social media on Monday after the 37-year-old southpaw announced his retirement earlier in the morning.

Rohit Sharma posted a tweet about the retirement of Yuvraj Singh on Monday (File Photo)

India opener Rohit Sharma on Monday hailed Yuvraj Singh’s roller-coaster career and said the stylish southpaw deserved a better send-off after 17 years of top-flight cricket.

“You don’t know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman. You deserved a better send off,” wrote the Indian vice-captain on Twitter.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He put together 1900 runs in the longest format, and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed most success. His one-day runs tally places him 22nd in the overall list, and seventh among Indians.

He is among the Indian greats who did not get a farewell game after contemporaries Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir.

After he announced his retirement in Mumbai on Monday, Yuvraj revealed that he was promised a farewell game by the BCCI provided he failed the ‘Yo Yo’ fitness test. However, he passed it and the swansong never happened.

The 37-year-old last played for India in June 2017.

