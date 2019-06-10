Yuvraj Singh deserved a better farewell, says Rohit Sharma

India opener Rohit Sharma on Monday hailed Yuvraj Singh’s roller-coaster career and said the stylish southpaw deserved a better send-off after 17 years of top-flight cricket.

Advertising

“You don’t know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman. You deserved a better send off,” wrote the Indian vice-captain on Twitter.

You don’t know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/PC2cR5jtLl — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 10 June 2019

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He put together 1900 runs in the longest format, and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed most success. His one-day runs tally places him 22nd in the overall list, and seventh among Indians.

He is among the Indian greats who did not get a farewell game after contemporaries Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir.

After he announced his retirement in Mumbai on Monday, Yuvraj revealed that he was promised a farewell game by the BCCI provided he failed the ‘Yo Yo’ fitness test. However, he passed it and the swansong never happened.

The 37-year-old last played for India in June 2017.