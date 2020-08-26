‘Your target is 400, minimum’: Yuvraj Singh challenges Jasprit Bumrah

Yuvraj Singh said that Bumrah should target at least 400 wickets in the traditional format of the game. (AP/FILE)

James Anderson on Tuesday became the first seam bowler to scalp 600 wickets in Test cricket. Since his achievement, several current and former cricketers have wished the 38-year-old on various social medial platforms.

India’s premier seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah also greeted Anderson for completing the historic feat. “Congratulations for your remarkable achievement @jimmy9 ! Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future. #600TestWickets,” Bumrah tweeted.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has shared the dressing room with Bumrah while playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL, joined the conversation. He stated that Bumrah should target at least 400 wickets in the traditional format of the game.

Your target is 400 !! Minimum — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020

26-year-old Bumrah has a long way to go as he is just 14 Test match-old and has 68 wickets under his name. The bowler, who returned to the national squad following a back injury, has been struggling to find his old rhythm.

However, the upcoming IPL being held in UAE, serves as a great opportunity for the lanky pacer to get his groove back.

