‘Yuvraj Singh maafi maango’ trends after his alleged casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh landed in trouble on Tuesday after a video clip of his conversation with Team India opener Rohit Sharma went viral where he made an alleged casteist remark on leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The incident took place in April when Yuvraj had gone live on Instagram with Rohit and the duo were discussing Chahal’s TikTok videos. While referring to the latter’s TikTok obsession, Yuvi casually made a casteist slur. Now a small clip of the conversation went viral and offended the Twitterati.

While Rohit was laughing and pulling Chahal’s leg, Yuvraj used the derogatory term leading to an outrage on social media over his poor choice of words. On Tuesday morning, #YuvrajSinghMaafiMaango (#YuvrajSinghApologise) started trending on Twitter with almost 26,000 tweets on it.

Chahal has been an active TikTok user during the lockdown imposed due to global pandemic coronavirus. The leggie has been uploading videos with his family members and has also been crashingin Instagram live sessions of his teammates.

It’s not the first time that the 38-year-old Yuvraj has been the target for social media criticism. Almost a month back, he was attacked for supporting former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s foundation after his speech in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir did not go down well among Indians. Yuvraj later said he regretted supporting Afridi.

