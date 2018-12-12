‘Fighter’ Yuvraj Singh turns 37: Celebrates with Zaheer Khan; pledges support for kids’ cancer treatment

Yuvraj Singh rang in his 37th birthday on Tuesday night with a small party. Alongside wife Hazel Keech, former India seamer Zaheer Khan, his wife Sagarika Ghatge and other friends, the World Cup winner reached another life milestone. Pictures from the party were posted by Ghatge on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, Yuvraj. Wishing you the best of the best always. Love,” she captioned her post. In the set of three pictures, one of them features Yuvraj and Keech, in which she plants a kiss on his cheek. Former cricketer Ajit Agarkar’s wife Fatema was also among the people present. On her Instagram, she posted a loved-up photo of Yuvraj and Hazel hugging each other and wrote, “Happy birthday, Yuvi.”

Using his birthday as a special occassion, ‘Yuvi’ announced he would be supporting treatment of 25 children suffering from cancer through his foundation ‘You We Can’. The star left-handed batsman was diagnosed with cancer soon after the 2011 World Cup. After successfully undergoing chemotherapy in the United States, Yuvraj returned to India in 2012 and made his international comeback in a T20I against New Zealand.

Today, on my birthday, I pledge to support the treatment of 25 children suffering from cancer, through my foundation YouWeCan. Visit https://t.co/cBu6TWhc1W to know more and contribute. @hazelkeech @YouWeCan @GiveIndia #TogetherWeCan #FightCancer pic.twitter.com/kIf9nwkZoe — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 12 December 2018

Yuvraj and Keech married in November 2016. They first took their wedding vows in a Sikh ceremony in Chandigarh and later, a wedding as per Hindu rituals was held in Goa.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary with cute wishes for each other. “My partner in life and my partner in fighting crime. These two years have taught us how to stick together through good times and bad and I’m so proud of us. Happy second anniversary Batman, love, your Wonder Woman,” wrote Hazel.

“We made it to two years, pulling each other’s legs, standing up for each other in good and bad times. Many more to go. Happy anniversary, biwi,” Yuvraj wrote for Hazel.

From being a live-wire on the field to smashing England’s Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in the 2007 ICC World T20, Yuvraj has given his fans many memories to cherish. Among the many highs of his career was his performance in the 2011 ICC World Cup. Not only did he win the man of the tournament award (362 runs and 15 wickets) but also played an important role during the tournament.

Former India cricketers who shared the dressing room with Yuvraj wished him on Twitter. Sachin Tendulkar dubbed Yuvraj’s spirit as “stuff of legends”, Virender Sehwag wished him “peace and love”.

The spirit with which you have overcome every obstacle in life both on and off the field is the stuff of legends. Wishing a very happy birthday to the one and only @yuvstrong12! Have a great one.#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/GaMdWG6eUU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 12 December 2018

Thrashed bowlers, thrashed disease, thrashed many setbacks in life. Wishing you times of ease, peace and love @YUVSTRONG12 . #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/8elkUXZcrB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 12 December 2018

Life ke full mazzey lete raho ,

Sabke jeevan mein manoranjan failaate raho , Yuhin Yuvi#HappyBirthdayYuvi @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/1cfRfUuVCv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 12 December 2018

Not just the cricketers, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also uploaded a video of Yuvraj’s 138-run knock against England at Rajkot.

Man of the series at the Cricket World Cup in 2011 ✅

Fastest to a T20I half-century ✅

Here’s wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday 🎂🍰💐 Relive his knock of 138 against England at Rajkot 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/aA3npYpEaW — BCCI (@BCCI) 12 December 2018

Yuvraj holds the record for fastest T20I fifty off 12 balls, has represented India in 58 T20Is and scored 1,177 runs, with highest score of an unbeaten 77. With his last international appearance coming in June 2017 against the Windies, the 37-year-old has played 40 Tests and 304 ODIs for India.