‘Still can’t get 50 of 12’: Yuvraj’s playful dig at Abhishek after 38-ball 113

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Former India batter Yuvraj Singh pulled the leg of his mentee Abhishek Sharma after the latter blitzed a 38-ball 113 runs in the 3rd T20I vs New Zealand on Tuesday, guiding the Men in Blue to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series.
Yuvraj joked that even with all the belligerent hitting, Abhishek still could not break his record of 50 runs in just 12 balls, something that the former had done in Durban during a T20 World Cup match in 2007 vs England. This was the same innings where Yuvraj had hit Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in an over.
“You still can’t get 50 off 12, can you @OfficialAbhi04! Looks like two left-handers batting in their backyard!” Yuvraj posted on X.
You still can’t get 50 of 12 can you 😜 @OfficialAbhi04! Looks like two left handers batting in their backyard!
#IndVsNZ
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 27, 2026
“And I can’t make 100 of 30 or 34 balls. Well played, sir @OfficialAbhi04! Great innings aur apne single bhi le liye 🤷🏻♂️ Good stuff on the other end by #VaibhavSooryavanshi! Devastating combination! Hats off to @IamSanjuSamson, playing at no. 3 as a complete team man! Well-bowled by our bowlers to keep the score under 200! Great series win. congratulations Team India,” the former India player added.
And I can’t make 100 of 30 or 34 balls 😜 Well played sir @OfficialAbhi04 ! Great innings aur apne single bhi le liye 🤷🏻♂️ Good stuff on the other end by #VaibhavSooryavanshi! Devastating combination! Hats off to @IamSanjuSamson, playing at no. 3 as a complete team man! Well-bowled by our bowlers to keep the score under 200! Great series win 👌 congratulations Team India 🇮🇳
#IndVSNZ
@BCCI
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 27, 2026
Abhishek continued his record-breaking spree, smashing a 35-ball hundred on Tuesday. The hundred was Abhishek’s 11th in all T20s, surpassing Virat Kohli (10) for the most centuries among Indians in the format. Only Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (13) have registered more centuries in all T20 cricket.
Reacting to Yuvraj’s banter, player of the match Abhishek responded during the post-game interview. “I don’t know what cricket he was playing back at that time, but it’s not that easy at all,” Abhishek said.
“I would say if any batter wants to go there and bat like that, it’s not easy at all. You can’t just go and score 50 off 12 balls. It just happens once in a while,” he added.
Abhishek said the focus, particularly for him and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was to get the team off to a flying start and sustain the momentum.
“As a batter, we don’t go for that milestone. We always want to win the game for the team. So that was the plan, and that’s what we want to take throughout the series as well, and it went well,” he said.