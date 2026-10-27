‘Still can’t get 50 of 12’: Yuvraj’s playful dig at Abhishek after 38-ball 113

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh pulled the leg of his mentee Abhishek Sharma after the latter blitzed a 38-ball 113 runs in the 3rd T20I vs New Zealand on Tuesday, guiding the Men in Blue to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series.

Yuvraj joked that even with all the belligerent hitting, Abhishek still could not break his record of 50 runs in just 12 balls, something that the former had done in Durban during a T20 World Cup match in 2007 vs England. This was the same innings where Yuvraj had hit Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in an over.

“You still can’t get 50 off 12, can you @OfficialAbhi04! Looks like two left-handers batting in their backyard!” Yuvraj posted on X.