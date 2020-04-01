Yuvraj Singh responds to backlash for call to donate to Shahid Afridi’s foundation

Yuvraj Singh had urged people to donate to Shahid Afridi’s foundation. (File Photo/AFP) Yuvraj Singh had urged people to donate to Shahid Afridi’s foundation. (File Photo/AFP)

Yuvraj Singh has responded to the criticism he has faced from within the country for urging donations to Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation, which is working against the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

“I really don’t understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve via that message was that to help people in our respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings,” Yuvraj tweeted on Wednesday.

“I am an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai hind,” he added.

His social media post seeking donations for Pakistani cricketer Afridi’s charity had triggered a storm on social media in India. Yuvraj, along with former teammate Harbhajan Singh, had posted Twitter messages calling for donations to Afridi”s charity foundation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The messages triggered an avalanche of criticism from social media users in India, given the frosty political ties between the two countries.

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

Afridi had thanked both Yuvraj and Harbhajan for supporting his charity initiative.

Hundreds of people in both India and Pakistan have been infected by the deadly coronaviurs, which has killed more than 45,000 people the world over. In India, the death toll has risen past 40, while the number of dead has been placed at 26 in Pakistan.

