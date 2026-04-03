Yuvraj Singh apologises to MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev for father Yograj’s comments

Yuvraj Singh has issued an apology to former India captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni for comments that have been made by his father Yograj, about the two players. Yograj, who played one Test and six ODIs for India, was a contemporary of Kapil while Yuvraj was a longtime teammate of Dhoni, being an integral part of the Indian teams led by the latter that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“I do feel sad and I would like to apologise to Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni for these comments,” said Yuvraj on Sports Tak. “Kapil paaji, whatever is said and done, was a great player and great captain for India. I don’t know what their camaraderie was; I was not even born. I have played with MS Dhoni, and I have expressed what my relationship is with him. But whatever my dad said about them, I have told him that it’s not ok.