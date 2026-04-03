Yuvraj Singh apologises to MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev for father Yograj’s comments

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Yuvraj Singh has issued an apology to former India captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni for comments that have been made by his father Yograj, about the two players. Yograj, who played one Test and six ODIs for India, was a contemporary of Kapil while Yuvraj was a longtime teammate of Dhoni, being an integral part of the Indian teams led by the latter that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup.
“I do feel sad and I would like to apologise to Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni for these comments,” said Yuvraj on Sports Tak. “Kapil paaji, whatever is said and done, was a great player and great captain for India. I don’t know what their camaraderie was; I was not even born. I have played with MS Dhoni, and I have expressed what my relationship is with him. But whatever my dad said about them, I have told him that it’s not ok.
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“Because these things reflect on me. I have played with him (Dhoni). I would appreciate it if he doesn’t say these things about them. For whatever reason. I would sincerely like to apologise to both of them for those words.”
Both Kapil and Dhoni are rated as two of the most influential names in the history of Indian cricket. They are the only two captains to have led India to ODI World Cup victories in men’s cricket. Kapil himself is regarded among the greatest all-rounders of all time in the sport and was India’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket for a number of years after he retired before Anil Kumble overtook him.
Yograj has made numerous comments about Dhoni and Kapil in the past. Yograj’s comments on Kapil was often about disagreements between the pair from their playing days. His comments on Dhoni, on the other hand, ranged from the way he felt Yuvraj was treated under his captaincy to general thoughts on the 44-year-old’s career. Yuvraj said that both Kapil and Dhoni knew that these comments did not reflect his own opinions on the pair.
“They also know that those words are not mine. As cricketers, I have huge respect for them, what they have done for the country. And that’s pretty much it,” said Yuvraj.
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